Home and Away spoilers: Lyrik confront Kirby!
Airs Monday 25 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Lyrik are reeling from the discovery that Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) could be planning to QUIT the band and go solo on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has found out about keyboard player/songwriter Kirby's SECRET meeting with solo artist manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).
He's made a generous offer to sign her and help launch Kirby's solo career!
Kirby hasn't 100% made up her mind about leaving the band yet.
However, will Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) accidentally help Kirby make a decision?
When the band members confront Kirby with an angry barrage of questions, she is not happy!
How much longer is Kirby prepared to stick around?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), her husband Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are on a mission to ensure the safety of women in Summer Bay.
Felicity wants to turn her own ordeal around to try and help others.
However, after introducing a codeword system at Salt for anyone who doesn't feel safe, and handing out flyers at the Surf Club, Felicity becomes aware her warning is falling on deaf ears.
Frustrated that her efforts are being met with a frustrating lack of interest, Felicity takes drastic action to make sure the message is received LOUD and clear!
WHAT does Felicity do?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is awaiting test results after finally agreeing to have his hearing tested.
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), are both supportive of his health journey.
However, when Bree reports that it's very likely that Alf will need to be fitted with hearing aids in the future, he is NOT impressed!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.