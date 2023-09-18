Home and Away spoilers: Lyrik confront Kirby!

There's a showdown in store when Lyrik find out about band member Kirby's SECRET plans on Home and Away!

Lyrik are reeling from the discovery that Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) could be planning to QUIT the band and go solo on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has found out about keyboard player/songwriter Kirby's SECRET meeting with solo artist manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).



He's made a generous offer to sign her and help launch Kirby's solo career!



Kirby hasn't 100% made up her mind about leaving the band yet.



However, will Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) accidentally help Kirby make a decision?



When the band members confront Kirby with an angry barrage of questions, she is not happy!



How much longer is Kirby prepared to stick around?

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), her husband Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are on a mission to ensure the safety of women in Summer Bay.



Felicity wants to turn her own ordeal around to try and help others.



However, after introducing a codeword system at Salt for anyone who doesn't feel safe, and handing out flyers at the Surf Club, Felicity becomes aware her warning is falling on deaf ears.



Frustrated that her efforts are being met with a frustrating lack of interest, Felicity takes drastic action to make sure the message is received LOUD and clear!



WHAT does Felicity do?

Felicity and Tane try to keep the women of Summer Bay safe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is awaiting test results after finally agreeing to have his hearing tested.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), are both supportive of his health journey.



However, when Bree reports that it's very likely that Alf will need to be fitted with hearing aids in the future, he is NOT impressed!

Bree has an update for Alf about his hearing problems on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5