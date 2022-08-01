Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth clashes with new business partner Felicity!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) spars with new business partner Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) over her grand plans for Salt in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mackenzie dismisses Felicity's plans to boost business at Salt.

Now that Felicity Newman has become her business partner, Mackenzie is able to keep her bar/restaurant Salt, pay off her debts and turn over a new leaf after all her recent troubles…

But, barely 24 hours after they officially became co-owners of the Summer Bay hotspot, Flick and Mack are already coming to blows…

To begin with, the co-owners hit the ground running but when Felicity wants to relaunch the business with a bang, cautious Mackenzie wants to play it safe and poo-poos her ideas, leading Felicity to storm out of their first business meeting!

Felicity storms off but not before giving Mackenzie a piece of her mind!

Feeling deflated, Flick wonders if Mac’s ever going to take her seriously as an equal business partner.

Dean's witness to Mac and Felicity's disagreement.

When Mac’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) sees what’s going on, he tries to stay out of it and bites his tongue… but it’s not long before he tells his sister what he thinks…

Dean tells Mackenzie why she should listen to Felicity's ideas.

He tells Mac that she’s a control freak and reminds her that Felicity has just saved her bacon, so why is she already picking fights with her?

After tells Dean that she’s struggling to let go of the reins, Mac takes his advice on board and tells Felicity that she’s prepared to listen to her suggestions.

Mac and Felicity seem to have sorted things out but will there be any more bumps in the road?

Lyrik prove to be noisy and messy houseguests!

Over at the Parata house, Bob (Rob Mallett), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson), aka rock bank Lyrik, seem to have taken over the place.

As well as leaving their instruments lying around and making a mess, the raucous rockers are using the living room as a jamming space.

Unimpressed by his messy and noisy house guests, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) decides to lay down the law…

Tane sets out a few house rules for unruly guests Lyrik.

After nominating Summer Bay lifeguard Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) for a bravery award, Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan) has offered to go to the ceremony with him.

Nikau, however, feels uncomfortable about going to a fancy awards bash with a woman who isn’t his girlfriend, Bella (Courtney Miller), because it would feel a bit like cheating.

He fears their friendship could cross the line into something else, but Naomi says that with Bella in New York, she just thought he could do with the moral support.

Has Nikau misread the situation? Maybe Naomi’s only interested in being mates?

When Nikau goes to him for advice, John Palmer (Shane Withington) points out that if Bella’s making new friends in the Big Apple, why can’t he make some new pals, too?

John has some advice for Nikau.

After John gives him some food for thought, Nikau meets up with Naomi to apologise for upsetting her and to accept her offer of accompanying him to the awards bash.

Just as a mate, obvs!

Nikau decides to accept Naomi's offer.

Later, Nikau worries that another woman is making a play for him when houseguest and Lyrik bandmate Eden jumps into his bed at the Parata house!

What’s her game?!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5