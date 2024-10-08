Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie DEMANDS the truth from Levi!
Airs Thursday 17 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) wants to support her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), over his troubled younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately, Mackenzie doesn't know the full TERRIBLE truth that Abigail is a drug addict.
And that doctor Levi has been enabling his sister's addiction by secretly giving her money...
Mackenzie reels when she pushes Levi to reveal the truth.
WHAT is Levi thinking by buying drugs for an addict?
Mackenzie warns him that unless Abigail seeks professional help for her addiction, she will continue to manipulate him...
Will Levi listen?
Meanwhile, in the city Abigail's situation goes from bad to worse...
She doesn't have enough money to pay back some dodgy dude called Dom (Danny Ball).
Dom makes a THREAT that Abigail is not going anywhere until she settles her debt...
When Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) checks his e-mail, he is surprised to discover he has been listed as a FINALIST in the art competition!
Mali shares his exciting news with friend and co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).
Isn't Mali glad that he decided to follow Kirby's advice and enter the competition in the first place?
Now he's one-step closer to winning that grand prize of $15,000!
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is stressed-out that garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani), could take legal action against Summer Bay Auto.
Garage boss Justin manages to acquire the wreckage of Claudia's car and is alarmed to discover that the brakes really did fail.
Justin's heart sinks when he realises that mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is to blame for not fixing Claudia's car...
WHAT will Justin do now?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.