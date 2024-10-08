Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie DEMANDS the truth from Levi!

Mackenzie finds out the TERRIBLE TRUTH about Levi's drug addict sister Abigail on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) wants to support her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), over his troubled younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, Mackenzie doesn't know the full TERRIBLE truth that Abigail is a drug addict.



And that doctor Levi has been enabling his sister's addiction by secretly giving her money...



Mackenzie reels when she pushes Levi to reveal the truth.



WHAT is Levi thinking by buying drugs for an addict?



Mackenzie warns him that unless Abigail seeks professional help for her addiction, she will continue to manipulate him...



Will Levi listen?



Meanwhile, in the city Abigail's situation goes from bad to worse...



She doesn't have enough money to pay back some dodgy dude called Dom (Danny Ball).



Dom makes a THREAT that Abigail is not going anywhere until she settles her debt...

Abigail is in DANGER on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) checks his e-mail, he is surprised to discover he has been listed as a FINALIST in the art competition!



Mali shares his exciting news with friend and co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).



Isn't Mali glad that he decided to follow Kirby's advice and enter the competition in the first place?



Now he's one-step closer to winning that grand prize of $15,000!

Mali shares some exciting news with Kirby on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is stressed-out that garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani), could take legal action against Summer Bay Auto.



Garage boss Justin manages to acquire the wreckage of Claudia's car and is alarmed to discover that the brakes really did fail.



Justin's heart sinks when he realises that mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is to blame for not fixing Claudia's car...



WHAT will Justin do now?

It looks like Theo could be to blame for Claudia's car accident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

