Home and Away spoilers: Mali Hudson faces more DANGER!

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) is feeling frustrated after damaging his ears during the Stunning Organics bomb EXPLOSION on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mali has been advised to stay out of the sea while he recovers.



But that means the Manta Ray Boards boss can't give his beach surf lessons in the meantime.



Which is hitting him financially in the pocket.



Mali's unsteadiness and jolts of pain are not improving.



But he is determined to push through, as he can't afford to take any more time off work.



Eager to prove he is recovered, Mali decides to ignore doctor's orders and go surf boarding.



But this soon proves to be a BIG MISTAKE...

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) can't move on after the assault.



Not being able to remember the identity of her attacker is tearing her apart.

Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), are pleased when she attends a counselling session.



But Felicity knows she won't be able to rest until she has identified her attacker and seen justice served...

Felicity is determined to remember more about WHAT happened on the night of the assault on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is alarmed when she discovers her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), has spent the night with Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman)!



Xander admits that his continuing survivor's guilt has had him acting out of character, since the death of his paramedic partner/Kate's husband, Jamie.



But is getting romantically involved with grieving Kate really a good idea?



WHAT will Xander decide to do?

Rose discovers that Xander and Kate HOOKED-UP on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) remains down over the critical condition of his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), who has been transferred to the city to recover after the bomb explosion.



Alf presses Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on the events which led to her being targetted by corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.



Marilyn is left feeling guilty when Alf expresses his disappointment that she didn't ask for help when she needed it.

If Marilyn had reached out, maybe Roo wouldn't be lying in hospital right now...

Marilyn feels guilty after a heart-to-heart with Alf on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

