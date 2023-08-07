Home and Away spoilers: Mali Hudson faces more DANGER!
Airs Tuesday 15 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) is feeling frustrated after damaging his ears during the Stunning Organics bomb EXPLOSION on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mali has been advised to stay out of the sea while he recovers.
But that means the Manta Ray Boards boss can't give his beach surf lessons in the meantime.
Which is hitting him financially in the pocket.
Mali's unsteadiness and jolts of pain are not improving.
But he is determined to push through, as he can't afford to take any more time off work.
Eager to prove he is recovered, Mali decides to ignore doctor's orders and go surf boarding.
But this soon proves to be a BIG MISTAKE...
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) can't move on after the assault.
Not being able to remember the identity of her attacker is tearing her apart.
Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), are pleased when she attends a counselling session.
But Felicity knows she won't be able to rest until she has identified her attacker and seen justice served...
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is alarmed when she discovers her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), has spent the night with Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman)!
Xander admits that his continuing survivor's guilt has had him acting out of character, since the death of his paramedic partner/Kate's husband, Jamie.
But is getting romantically involved with grieving Kate really a good idea?
WHAT will Xander decide to do?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) remains down over the critical condition of his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), who has been transferred to the city to recover after the bomb explosion.
Alf presses Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on the events which led to her being targetted by corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.
Marilyn is left feeling guilty when Alf expresses his disappointment that she didn't ask for help when she needed it.
If Marilyn had reached out, maybe Roo wouldn't be lying in hospital right now...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.