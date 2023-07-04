Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers receives a CHILLING THREAT!

Marilyn Chambers is delighted when a journalist wants to do a story about her fight against Stunning Organics in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

She's thrilled when she reads the article which describes her as a hero! And a real Aussie battler.

But later, she confides in Alf and Roo that she's seen some comments on the brand ambassador page that are much less flattering.

Roo convinces her friend to stay off social media for a while, but it's too late! Because Marilyn is shocked when she receives a chilling threat on her voicemail, warning her and her friends to "watch their backs"!

Are they all in danger?

Marilyn's made an enemy - but who is it? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Justin's trying to give nervous Andrew some advice about reuniting with his mother, while Leah listens to Esther's story about her long search for her son.

Justin manages to talk Andrew into coming home, and Esther joins the family for dinner. But things are still a little strained, so Leah and Justin are surprised the following day when Andrew announces that he is going to live with his mum.

The couple bid the troubled youngster a sad goodbye.

Leah's sad to say goodbye to Andrew. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Tane refuses to leave the houseboat without cousin Kahu. Faced with his cousin's stubbornness, Kahu eventually agrees to be honest with his mum and find a way to put things right.

Tane offers to pay for Kahu's flight home, then changes his mind and announces he's coming too - Kahu's going to need his support!

Kahu's being honest at last. (Image credit: endemol shine australia)

Home and Away continues on Thursday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.