Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers receives a CHILLING THREAT!
Airs Wednesday July 12 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers is delighted when a journalist wants to do a story about her fight against Stunning Organics in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
She's thrilled when she reads the article which describes her as a hero! And a real Aussie battler.
But later, she confides in Alf and Roo that she's seen some comments on the brand ambassador page that are much less flattering.
Roo convinces her friend to stay off social media for a while, but it's too late! Because Marilyn is shocked when she receives a chilling threat on her voicemail, warning her and her friends to "watch their backs"!
Are they all in danger?
Meanwhile, Justin's trying to give nervous Andrew some advice about reuniting with his mother, while Leah listens to Esther's story about her long search for her son.
Justin manages to talk Andrew into coming home, and Esther joins the family for dinner. But things are still a little strained, so Leah and Justin are surprised the following day when Andrew announces that he is going to live with his mum.
The couple bid the troubled youngster a sad goodbye.
Elsewhere, Tane refuses to leave the houseboat without cousin Kahu. Faced with his cousin's stubbornness, Kahu eventually agrees to be honest with his mum and find a way to put things right.
Tane offers to pay for Kahu's flight home, then changes his mind and announces he's coming too - Kahu's going to need his support!
Home and Away continues on Thursday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.