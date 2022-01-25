'Home and Away' spoilers: Mia Anderson gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Mia Anderson is not happy when she comes face-to-face with a blast from her past on Home and Away...

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) doesn't intend to tell her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) that her long-lost dad, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) wants to meet her on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mia hasn't heard a word from Matthew in about 20 years... until now.



But as far as Mia is concerned, her partner, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is the only father figure that Chloe needs in her life.



However, the situation becomes more complicated when Matthew arrives in Summer Bay and starts asking around town about Mia!



Mia keeps Matthew's presence a secret from both Chloe and Ari.



When Mia and Matthew come face-to-face, she makes it very clear that there's no chance in hell that she's going to let him anywhere near Chloe.



But will Mia's warning be enough to send Matthew packing from the Bay?

Felicity feels awkward after THAT kiss with Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) feels embarassed and humiliated after misreading the signals between her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Despite the accidental kiss, Tane stands-by his vow to support Felicity through the aftermath of their near-death experience at the hands of Anne Sherman.



The friends agree to forget the accidental kiss and move on.



However, Felicity's protective policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) still doesn't want Tane hanging around with his sister.



But when Tane pushes Cash for a good reason why he should back off from Felicity, Cash just remains cryptic.



WHY is Cash being so secretive?



Will Tane agree to honour Cash's wish and steer clear of Felicity?

Will Cash reveal any more details about what happened in the past on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things are a bit off between Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her boyfriend, Cash.



She is still none-the-wiser about the SECRET the policeman is hiding about his past.



When Jasmine and Cash meet at Salt, they agree to move past the matter.



Cash can't and won't reveal any more information.



The secret involves his sister, Felicity and he doesn't want to break her confidence.



However, when Jasmine and Felicity have a heart-to-heart on the beach, will Felicity share the truth about what happened in the past?

