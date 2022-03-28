Home and Away spoilers: Mia Anderson gets some SHOCK news about Ari...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 7 March 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) is going ahead with her plans to marry her fiance, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) in prison on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Ari is prepared to serve time behind bars to protect his sort-of stepdaughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) from being convicted of killing her own dad, Matthew Montgomery.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mia surprises her daughter, Chloe with a bridesmaid dress.
But Chloe remains conflicted about getting involved with the wedding plans.
She's still blaming herself for ruining Mia and Ari's future happiness.
Mia is left reeling when Chloe SNAPS... she hates the dress, and everything about the wedding plans!
Mia starts to wonder if pushing ahead with the wedding is a good idea after all.
It was meant to bring the Parata family together.
But instead, it seems like it's tearing them apart.
Just when it feels like the situation can't get any worse, Mia receives a disturbing call from the prison.
Ari has suddenly been rushed to hospital...
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have a plan to play cupid between Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) and her boyfriend, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane).
Brett has proposed marriage but Karen is proving to be commitment shy!
Things get off to a shaky start after Dean and Ziggy invite Brett to dinner out at the farmhouse.
Karen does not appreciate Dean's meddling and ends up throwing the engagement ring back in Brett's face... literally!
Dean and Ziggy are both alarmed by Karen's behaviour.
WHY is she having such an extreme reaction to Brett's declaration of love?
Dean has a serious heart-to-heart with his mum.
He's worried she's going to push Brett away for good with her bad behaviour.
Will Dean manage to work his magic on Karen and Brett?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.