Home and Away spoilers: Mia Anderson gets some SHOCK news about Ari...

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) is going ahead with her plans to marry her fiance, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) in prison on Home and Away.



Ari is prepared to serve time behind bars to protect his sort-of stepdaughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) from being convicted of killing her own dad, Matthew Montgomery.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mia surprises her daughter, Chloe with a bridesmaid dress.



But Chloe remains conflicted about getting involved with the wedding plans.



She's still blaming herself for ruining Mia and Ari's future happiness.



Mia is left reeling when Chloe SNAPS... she hates the dress, and everything about the wedding plans!



Mia starts to wonder if pushing ahead with the wedding is a good idea after all.



It was meant to bring the Parata family together.



But instead, it seems like it's tearing them apart.



Just when it feels like the situation can't get any worse, Mia receives a disturbing call from the prison.



Ari has suddenly been rushed to hospital...

Chloe SNAPS over Mia's wedding plans on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have a plan to play cupid between Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) and her boyfriend, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane).



Brett has proposed marriage but Karen is proving to be commitment shy!



Things get off to a shaky start after Dean and Ziggy invite Brett to dinner out at the farmhouse.



Karen does not appreciate Dean's meddling and ends up throwing the engagement ring back in Brett's face... literally!

WHY doesn't Karen want to marry Brett on Home and Away?

Dean and Ziggy are both alarmed by Karen's behaviour.



WHY is she having such an extreme reaction to Brett's declaration of love?



Dean has a serious heart-to-heart with his mum.



He's worried she's going to push Brett away for good with her bad behaviour.



Will Dean manage to work his magic on Karen and Brett?

Is Brett's patience with Karen about to run out on Home and Away?

