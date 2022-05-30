Home and Away spoilers: Mia Anderson leaves Summer Bay...

Mia Anderson says an emotional goodbye to her daughter Chloe on today's episode of Home and Away...

It's time for Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) to pack her bags and leave Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mia has agreed to leave her daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) in the care of the Parata family.



But she is overwhelmed with emotion after being given a plane ticket to New Zealand, where she can visit the burial place of her late love, Ari Parata.



With Mia due to fly off to New Zealand the very next day, a plan is put into action for a last-minute leaving party.



Everything becomes official after Mia signs over ownership of the gym to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



After sharing an emotional goodbye during a beachside send-off, Chloe can only hope that her mum Mia will now find the peace and happiness she deserves...

Mia is leaving Summer Bay for a fresh start in New Zealand on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Plans are underway for the next TOP SECRET Poker night at Salt.



The buy-in price for players has gone up to $500 and there's now a waiting list.



However, when Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) returns to the restaurant unannounced, he has an unexpected proposal for Salt boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Nathan introduces Mackenzie to the mysterious PK (Ryan Johnson, from such Aussie TV series as The Secret Life Of Us and Doctor Doctor).



PK wants in on the next game, despite there being no more places at the table.



But it seems PK won't take no for an answer, and tells Mackenzie she can name her price to let him buy-in for the game!



Will Mackenzie give into the demands of this MYSTERY stranger?

Mackenzie meets the mysterious PK on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the Stewart house, Martha's (Belinda Giblin) health program kicks-off with veggie soup and buddha bowls.



After dinner things take a tranquil turn as Martha joins daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) for a group meditation session.



But Martha's husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) still isn't fully onboard with his daughter Roo's ideas for boosting Martha's spirits.



Will the resident grouch ruin the moment?

Marilyn, Martha and Roo get meditating on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR