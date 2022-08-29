Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata confronts biker bad boy Tex...
Airs Friday 9 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is not a happy camper after breaking-up with his long-distance girlfriend, Bella Nixon, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But beach lifesaver Nikau had no choice.
The Parata family is currently being menaced by a baddie biker gang.
So all of their loved-ones have become targets too.
Nikau's heartbreak isn't helped when Bella's family members, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), demand to know why Nikau has broken-up with Bella?
Bella is devastated and has decided to stay in New York and not return to Summer Bay!
Nikau needs to keep quiet about the illegal activities of the biker gang.
So both Dean and Mackenzie are left frustrated when Nikau refuses to discuss the break-up with them.
Nikau is just about ready to SNAP with the guilt of breaking Bella's heart.
So when biker bad boy, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), gets in his face down at the Surf Club, it all kicks off...
Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is startled to discover the full extent of her boyfriend, Tex's illegal dealings in Summer Bay.
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) finally spills the beans to the policewoman about the biker gang's plans to use the local gym to launder money.
But will he also admit the part involving his late brother, Ari, stealing money from the biker gang after an armed robbery years earlier?
Rose is hungry for more information and knows she must secretly keep an unsuspecting Tex on side, if she wants to bring about the downfall of gang leader Marty (Ben Wood) and his crew.
But Tane feels the heat from both his nephew Nikau and girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), when he allows an unwanted employee, gang associate, Genevieve, to start cooking the books at the gym...
