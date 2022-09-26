Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata has a FLIRTY time with Heather

It's the morning after the night before for Nikau Parata and Heather on Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has some explaining to do after his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) discovers he has spent the night with new-girl-in-town, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



Nikau is single and ready to mingle again after breaking-up with his long-distance girlfriend, Bella Nixon.



The beach lifeguard is impressed by Heather's confidence and directness.



And there's definitely a flirty vibe between 'em!



Tane is worried about Nikau jumping into bed with another woman so soon after his break-up with Bella.



But Nikau warns his uncle to mind his own business!



So it looks like Nikau and Heather's no-strings fun is just getting started!

Marilyn has got a funny feeling about Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

But not everybody is happy to have Heather about.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has been getting a weird vibe about Heather, after consulting her Tarot cards.



Marilyn tries to warn Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) that there's more than meets the eye to her new tutor student, Heather.



But Roo can't turn away a paying student just because Marilyn has got a funny feeling.



Marilyn can't ignore her concern, as Roo welcomes Heather to stay at the Caravan Park...

Will Roo heed Marilyn's warning about Heather on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to be released from Northern District Hospital.



But hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), is concerned the copper is not yet ready.



Cash is still recovering from a gunshot wound and struggling to get over his break-up with would-be fiancee, Jasmine Delaney, who has decided to stay in the countryside and not return to Summer Bay.



Cash's worried sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), consults Bree about what's best for her brother.



She negotiates a care plan with Bree that will allow Cash to recover at home.



Felicity invites Cash to move into the Parata house with her, Tane and Nikau.



But it soon becomes clear that Cash has far to go on the road to recovery, when Felcity finds a devastated Cash holding the engagement ring he was going to propose to Jasmine with...

Cash is determined to be discharged from hospital on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

