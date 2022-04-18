Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata has had enough of Chloe!

Nikau storms off after lashing out at Chloe.

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is fed up with having Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) around in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) revealed that she had the house to herself, Nikau was looking forward to spending some time alone with his girlfriend…

But their plan for a romantic candlelit dinner and a night of passion was scuppered when Chloe unexpectedly turned up.

Claiming she was in the way at home as Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) seemed to be in the middle of a heavy conversation, Chloe invited herself over…

Nikau wasn't impressed when Chloe interrupted his cosy night in with Bella. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella’s promised to help Chloe in any way she can, so does her best to make her unexpected guest feel at home, but Nikau isn’t quite so welcoming…

He confronts Chloe and asks her why she’s come round after he told her that he wanted to spend some time with Bella.

Nikau’s frustration grows when Bella decides to stay up watching movies with Chloe and is slightly weirded out when he finds the interloper tucking in his girlfriend on the sofa!

Nikau vents his frustration about Chloe. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The next day at a family breakfast, Nikau’s still got the hump with Chloe and as things get even more tense he ends up railing at her and storming off in a rage…

Is Chloe trying to come between Bella and Nikau? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, when Tane checks in on him, Nikau tells him how Chloe seems to be wherever he and Bella are and that it seems like she’s trying to come between them…

And it looks like he’s right…

When Bella gives her a journal to help her through her grief, Mia writes about how she has been trying to get Nikau out of the picture so she can spend more time with Bella!

Then she takes a picture of Bella sleeping on the sofa.

Creepy!

Uh-oh. It looks like there’s trouble ahead for Bella and Nikau!

Chloe takes a picture of a sleeping Bella! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) has decided to get her life back on track and starts by going back to work at the gym and does an impressive job of keeping it together, but it looks like her resolve might not last for long when she gets a bittersweet delivery in the mail: one marriage certificate, and one death certificate.

A bittersweet delivery knocks Mia's resolve. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has been shutting down any conversation about his dad Dimitri, but when he overhears Justin Morgan (James Stewart) talking to Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) on the phone, he’s shocked to realise that his aunt is visiting his parents in the city.

He thought Leah was overseas so he’s upset that she and Justin have lied to him.

Theo still hasn’t told Leah and Justin about Dimitri’s abusive past, so could this now be the time to open up?

Will Theo reveal the truth about his dad Dimitri? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.