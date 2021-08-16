'Home and Away' spoilers: Nikau Parata PUNCHES Ryder Jackson!

Things get very heated between Nikau Parata and his buddy Ryder on Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is in the bad books after cheating on girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) with model agency boss Sienna Blake on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nikau crosses paths with his buddy Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) who calls out his bad behaviour again.



Ryder's girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) tries to keep the peace.



But things get heated between the fellas and Nikau SNAPS and punches Ryder!



Nikau storms off while Chloe and hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), who arrives on the scene, are both shocked by his actions.

Nikau lashes out when Ryder confronts him about cheating on girlfriend Bella on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) was ready to pack his bags and leave Summer Bay again after his run-in with Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).



However, Kieran has been thrown a lifeline by Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), who has offered to let Kieran stay at her beach house until the dust settles.



Roo (Georgie Parker) helps her half-brother Kieran move into Irene's place.



But not everybody is happy about the situation.



At the Diner, grumpy Alf makes his feelings clear and reckons Irene has made a BIG mistake letting troubled Kieran move in.



What if recovering alcoholic Kieran comes unraveled again?



However, Irene lays down the law with Alf and warns him to mind his own business!

Kieran moves into Irene's beach house on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Alf is not prepared to give Kieran another chance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Can it be?



Are Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) officially back together?



Things certainly seem to be going well between the pair when they emerge from the bedroom after a passionate time!



However, Tori is still cautious about getting swept-up in romance with Christian after his past behaviour.



But it seems Christian is prepared to do whatever it takes to make amends.



So when Christian surprises Tori with a romantic breakfast picnic in the garden the next morning, it definitely looks like he is pulling out all the stops to win back the love of his life!

Are Tori and Christian officially back together on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.