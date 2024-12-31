Home and Away spoilers: Perri gets arrested for murder!
Airs Friday 10 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) is still hiding out at Summer Bay Auto on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is on the teenager's trail after the death of Perr's abusive dad, Carl.
Rose is still suspicious that Perri's guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is harbouring the fugitive.
But Tane is also in the dark on Perri's whereabouts.
Only garage mechanic, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), knows the truth...
Theo is unsure how much longer Perri will be able to hide out at the garage before the Police come looking.
And when Rose questions Theo at the Diner, he starts to worry and decides to enlist the help of... Tane!
Perri feels betrayed by friend Theo when Tane arrives at the garage to give him a stern talking to.
However, the situation is about to get a whole LOT worse when Rose unexpectedly crosses paths with Perri and makes an ARREST...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is not happy to find out that his Board Shop employees, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), are at loggerheads.
It seems there's some bad blood between the women that goes back years...
Mali does not want to constantly be playing peacekeeper between the ladies.
Abigail tries to assure Mali that she will play nice during work hours.
Will Mali manage to get to the bottom of WHY Abigail has a long-time grudge against both Kirby and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)?
Could the fallout have something to do with Abigail's older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo)?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
