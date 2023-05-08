Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter finally discovers Bree's SECRET...

How will Remi Carter react when Bree finally drops her baby bombshell on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is very confused by the strange behaviour of his ex-lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away.



Bree broke things off with Remi in the aftermath of her husband, Jacob's death.



Yet, she had an extreme reaction when she recently caught Remi with another woman!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree and Remi have an awkward encounter when she bumps into the musician busking down by the beach.



Once again, Bree has the chance to tell Remi she is PREGNANT... but doesn't!



However, with the date of her planned abortion looming, Bree takes some advice from friend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), that it would be a good idea to tell Remi the truth... before it's too late.



How will Remi react when Bree finally comes clean and admits she is pregnant... with either his or Jacob's baby?

Bree finally shares her BIG news with Remi on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are back in their love bubble after getting engaged again.



However, the couple are getting bored of waiting around for their bride tribe, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), to get back to them with wedding plans.



So Tane and Felicity seize the moment and make their own spontaneous plans.



Why wait any longer?



They decide to get married... TOMRROW!

Tane and Felicity make some spontaneous wedding plans on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is reeling from the discovery his teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), LIED about being in danger from surfer dude, Conor (Tom Dawson).



Because of Ava's latest attention-seeking behaviour, Justin assaulted an innocent man and could now be facing time in prison...



Justin has finally had enough of Ava's antics.



If Ava wants to be treated like an adult, then it's time she faced the consequences of her actions.



Justin decides to take Ava to the Police Station...



Justin decides to report his own daughter Ava to the Police on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

