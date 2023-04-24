Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter gets a BABY BOMBSHELL!

WHAT will Remi Carter do when Bree reveals some unexpected news on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is convinced he has done something WRONG and managed to upset Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's a reason that Bree has been keeping her distance from ex-lover, Remi.



She is PREGNANT!



Unfortunately, Bree doesn't know WHO the father is!



It could be Remi... or her DEAD husband, Jacob, who she slept with shortly before she KILLED him in self-defence!



Bree can't handle this after everything that happened with violent Jacob.



Will she continue to try and avoid Remi and cut him out of her life completely?

Bree is pregnant... but WHO is the father on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is feeling good about life in Summer Bay, now that he's been given the tick of approval by his older sister, Elandra, who recently turned-up for an unannounced visit.



There's more good news for Mali when surfer dude, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), asks him to permanently take over the running of the Board Shop since he is moving to Queensland.



Then there's Mali's blossoming romance with local policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



Mali takes it all as a sign that the Bay is where he is supposed to be!

Mali's sister Elandra has approved of his move to Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is feeling relieved now that her boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), has decided to seek treatment for his cancer.



But beneath her brightness, Mackenzie starts to have doubts that she is strong enough to support Gabe through his darkest days.



When Mackenzie breaks down in her brother Dean's arms, he suddenly has a change of heart about his future plans.



How can he possibly break the news that he, girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and their baby daughter, Izzy, will soon be leaving town and moving miles away to Queensland?



Is Mackenzie feeling strong enough to support Gabe on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

