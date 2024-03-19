Home and Away spoilers: Remi COLLAPSES!

There's PANIC when Remi is discharged from hospital... and later collapses on Home and Away!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is discharged from hospital after being left for DEAD following a hit-and-run crime on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi's doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), is away dealing with a family EMERGENCY.



So it's down to Remi's housemates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), to get him settled back at their sharehouse.



But the signs are not looking good, when Remi's pain starts to get worse.



He doesn't want to worry Bree while she's away, and so is determined to battle through the agony.



However, Remi manages to exhaust himself and later collapses on the bathroom floor...

There's a SHOCK in store for Kirby and Eden when Remi collapses on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is there already a bit of a spark between Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke)?



Both of them have found themselves caught-in-the-middle of the relationship drama between Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her fella Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But in the meantime, Theo wants to get to know visiting Valerie better.



However, it seems Theo overstepped when he asked Valerie about her family background the night before.



As Theo and Valerie start to spend more time together, will she trust him enough to open-up about a TRAGIC secret from her past?

Valerie is keeping a dark secret on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah is in a spin after Justin tried to kiss her.



She's not ready for that yet!



But Leah realises she owes Justin an explanation.



She visits garage boss Justin at Summer Bay Autos and makes it clear that she is not trying to mess him around.



But she can't just magic everything back to normal after she tried to attack him with a knife during her mental health breakdown!



Justin still wants them to be together and for Leah to move back into the Morgan house.



Can the troubled couple find a way to start moving their relationship back in the right direction?

Is Leah closer to moving forward with Justin on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5