Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah ATTACK Justin?

It's not looking good for Leah as her PTSD pushes her to breaking point on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) finds his life on the line when he is held at knifepoint by Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In her paranoid state, Leah is convinced that Justin is secretly working with the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, and that her life is in DANGER!



Justin desperately tries to talk Leah down.



They've already been through so much together involving the vengeful cult.



When Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), arrives on the scene, he tries to convince her to put the knife down.



But Leah becomes even more distressed, convinced that she can no longer trust either Justin or Theo...



Theo sneaks a phonecall to hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



But will Bree be able to get through to paranoid Leah before SOMEONE gets seriously hurt?

Theo tries to reason with knife-wielding Leah on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been kicking back and enjoying a life of leisure since he QUIT his job as Manager at the Surf Club.



John was annoyed when long-time friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), didn't appear to have his back after John was accused of being a bully by Bronze Medallion student, Banjo Henderson.



John is even less impressed now that he's found out that Alf's own daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), has replaced him!



But John is unaware that Alf and Roo have a bigger plan to try and woo John back to the job he knows and loves.



However, they had better be quick.



As John has just had an idea for a NEW business plan - his own Surf Safety School, helping aspiring lifeguards to qualify!



Is John about to become the Surf Club's new competition?

