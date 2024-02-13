Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah ATTACK Justin?
Airs Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) finds his life on the line when he is held at knifepoint by Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
In her paranoid state, Leah is convinced that Justin is secretly working with the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, and that her life is in DANGER!
Justin desperately tries to talk Leah down.
They've already been through so much together involving the vengeful cult.
When Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), arrives on the scene, he tries to convince her to put the knife down.
But Leah becomes even more distressed, convinced that she can no longer trust either Justin or Theo...
Theo sneaks a phonecall to hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
But will Bree be able to get through to paranoid Leah before SOMEONE gets seriously hurt?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been kicking back and enjoying a life of leisure since he QUIT his job as Manager at the Surf Club.
John was annoyed when long-time friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), didn't appear to have his back after John was accused of being a bully by Bronze Medallion student, Banjo Henderson.
John is even less impressed now that he's found out that Alf's own daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), has replaced him!
But John is unaware that Alf and Roo have a bigger plan to try and woo John back to the job he knows and loves.
However, they had better be quick.
As John has just had an idea for a NEW business plan - his own Surf Safety School, helping aspiring lifeguards to qualify!
Is John about to become the Surf Club's new competition?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.