Home and Away spoilers: River Boy Rory makes a SHOCK confession!
Airs Monday 16 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has already been warned that her new lover, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), is a bad 'un on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But could Rory really be a... KILLER??
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, River Boys gang leader Rory panics when he gets word that Dingo (JK Kazzi) has been arrested for the murder of Senior Sergeant Franklin McGrath.
Rory heads straight for Mangrove River Police Station where he makes a SHOCK confession...
Dingo did not kill the copper... Rory did!
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is unsure if Rory is telling the truth.
Or is he just trying to cover-up for his mate, Dingo?
Felicity follows Rory to the Police Station, determined to find out the truth.
She refuses to believe that her boyfriend could have commit such a crime.
But will Rory's fingerprints be found on the murder weapon?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is still trying to find the right time to tell Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that she is pregnant after their recent one-night stand.
But Tane has been totally preoccupied with helping troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
Harper remains unsure whether she is ready to become a mum.
Bringing a baby into the world is a whole LOT of pressure.
Especially since she remembers that her own parents didn't do such a great job.
Harper downloads to sister Dana (Ally Harris) about the situation.
Unfortunately, Dana's boyfriend Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) overhears the conversation.
And totally gets the WRONG idea when he jumps to the conclusion that Dana is pregnant!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.