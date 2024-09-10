Home and Away spoilers: River Boy Rory makes a SHOCK confession!

Felicity can't believe it when Rory unexpectedly confesses to a MURDER on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has already been warned that her new lover, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), is a bad 'un on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But could Rory really be a... KILLER??



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, River Boys gang leader Rory panics when he gets word that Dingo (JK Kazzi) has been arrested for the murder of Senior Sergeant Franklin McGrath.



Rory heads straight for Mangrove River Police Station where he makes a SHOCK confession...



Dingo did not kill the copper... Rory did!



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is unsure if Rory is telling the truth.



Or is he just trying to cover-up for his mate, Dingo?



Felicity follows Rory to the Police Station, determined to find out the truth.



She refuses to believe that her boyfriend could have commit such a crime.



But will Rory's fingerprints be found on the murder weapon?

Felicity confronts cop brother Cash over Rory on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is still trying to find the right time to tell Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that she is pregnant after their recent one-night stand.



But Tane has been totally preoccupied with helping troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Harper remains unsure whether she is ready to become a mum.



Bringing a baby into the world is a whole LOT of pressure.



Especially since she remembers that her own parents didn't do such a great job.



Harper downloads to sister Dana (Ally Harris) about the situation.



Unfortunately, Dana's boyfriend Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) overhears the conversation.



And totally gets the WRONG idea when he jumps to the conclusion that Dana is pregnant!

Xander thinks girlfriend Dana is pregnant on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5