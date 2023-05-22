Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney BREAKS-UP with boyfriend Mali!

It looks like it's all over between Rose Delaney and her boyfriend Mali on Home and Away...

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is hoping to get things back on track with boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Mali doesn't think they are meant to be as they clearly have different values in life.



After their peace talks breakdown, Rose and Mali decide to call it QUITS!



Is it really all over between Rose and Mali?



To distract himself from the heartbreak, Mali puts together a proposal to rename the Board Shop, in honour of his hometown, Mantaray Point.



Meanwhile, Rose tries to talk down her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).

Xander is suffering from survivor's guilt after the SHOCK attack that left his ambulance partner, Jamie, dead.

But when Xander wants to attend Jamie's funeral, Rose fears the trauma and upset could setback his recovery...

Xander has survivor's guilt on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is forced to leave her honeymoon bliss behind, to deal with business matters at Salt.



Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is still AWOL and the restaurant/bar liquor licence is about to expire.



Trouble is, Mackenzie is the licensee and the only person who can sign for renewal!



In the meantime, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) gets a surprise when he visits the farmhouse and discovers Mackenzie is home!



But WHY is she in hiding?



And WHERE has she been?



Did Mackenzie's sudden disappearing act have anything to do with her terminally-ill missing man, Gabe Miller?



Has something TERRIBLE happened to Gabe?

Does Mackenzie have an update on missing Gabe on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5