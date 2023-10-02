Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney meets her dad!

Rose Delaney finally gets to meet her birth dad Samuel on Home and Away...

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) has tracked down the man she believes is her birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she remains unsure whether she is ready to meet him face-to-face.



Soon after writing a letter to Samuel Edwards (Bert LaBonte, Five Bedrooms), Rose reels when she receives a voicemail message from him.



Samuel wants to meet her, and he's available today!



Suddenly everything seems to be happening super-fast!



WHAT should Rose do?



Rose has opened the door, wanting to explore her past.



So now she needs to step through it!



When Rose is finally face-to-face with Samuel at his home, will she start to get some of the answers she needs?

Rose has questions for her birth dad Samuel on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) receives an update about the Restorative Justice program.



The facilitator has recommended that Felicity's meeting with her attacker, Jeremy, can go ahead...



Felicity is unsure what to do.



Being face-to-face with Jeremy could just bring back a lot of painful memories about THAT fateful night.



But it could also be Felicity's opportunity to stare her assailant in the eyes and finally get the closure she needs after her ordeal.



After a heart-to-heart with her best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), Felicity reaches a decision...

WHAT will Felicity decide to do about the possible meeting with her attacker on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back in the Bay, now fitted with brand-new hearing aids.

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is pleased to see Mr Stewart doing so well, after he initially rejected concerns that he'd developed a hearing problem.



However, during a Surf Club committee meeting, John Palmer (Shane Withington), become suspicious that all is not what it appears with Alf and his hearing aids!



WHY is John suspicious?

WHY is John suspicious about Alf on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

