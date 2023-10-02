Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney meets her dad!
Airs Thursday 12 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) has tracked down the man she believes is her birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But she remains unsure whether she is ready to meet him face-to-face.
Soon after writing a letter to Samuel Edwards (Bert LaBonte, Five Bedrooms), Rose reels when she receives a voicemail message from him.
Samuel wants to meet her, and he's available today!
Suddenly everything seems to be happening super-fast!
WHAT should Rose do?
Rose has opened the door, wanting to explore her past.
So now she needs to step through it!
When Rose is finally face-to-face with Samuel at his home, will she start to get some of the answers she needs?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) receives an update about the Restorative Justice program.
The facilitator has recommended that Felicity's meeting with her attacker, Jeremy, can go ahead...
Felicity is unsure what to do.
Being face-to-face with Jeremy could just bring back a lot of painful memories about THAT fateful night.
But it could also be Felicity's opportunity to stare her assailant in the eyes and finally get the closure she needs after her ordeal.
After a heart-to-heart with her best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), Felicity reaches a decision...
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back in the Bay, now fitted with brand-new hearing aids.
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is pleased to see Mr Stewart doing so well, after he initially rejected concerns that he'd developed a hearing problem.
However, during a Surf Club committee meeting, John Palmer (Shane Withington), become suspicious that all is not what it appears with Alf and his hearing aids!
WHY is John suspicious?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.