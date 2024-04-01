Home and Away spoilers: Rose vs the SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER!
Airs Friday 12 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Senior Constable Rose Delaney's (played by Kirsty Marillier) job promotion comes with plenty of additional duties on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Rose is supervising a group of community service workers, which includes Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
But it's social media influencer, Montana (Millie Ford), who proves to be a whole LOT of trouble!
Montana is determined to avoid getting her hands dirty at all costs.
She complains endlessly and tries to sneak an early break from her assigned duties.
Montana quickly gets on everyone's nerves!
Rose warns Montana that she won't sign-off on her hours unless she starts pulling her weight with the community service.
Can Rose find a way to get lazy Montana to fall in line?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is worried as Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) starts asking questions about her brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).
Despite clashing with his housemate Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) over her SECRET affair with married man, Levi, Mali has agreed not to tell anybody else about what's going on.
However, with both Eden and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) asking questions, Mali is feeling under pressure!
Eden remains uneasy that her brother is keeping something from her...
So she decides to make a SURPRISE house visit during a trip to the city...
John Palmer (Shane Withington) confronts Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) about the outcome of his investigation into the MYSTERY donor who gave $30,000 to the Surf Club.
However, Cash still refuses to reveal the identity of the anonymous donor.
John and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are both suspicious.
They decide to re-freeze the funds pending a further investigation.
Alarmed, Cash secretly calls the donor and reveals that they have a problem...
WHO does Cash speak to on the phone?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.