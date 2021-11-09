'Home and Away' spoilers: Ryder Jackson gets KIDNAPPED!

How and WHY does Ryder Jackson get bundled into the boot of a car on today's episode of Home and Away?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) is about to turn 21 on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Little does he know that his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is secretly planning a BIG 21st birthday bash for Ryder and their friends.



Ryder's friend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) tries to warn Chloe that it's a bad idea.



But party planner Chloe is not to be put-off!



Chloe gets Bella, her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Diner boss Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) on the case with the birthday cake.



But then she's left wondering how the heck she is gonna get Ryder to the nightclub venue in the city without spoiling the surprise.



New-boy-in-the-Bay, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is only too happy to help, if it means he gets the chance to impress Chloe.



Theo has a cunning idea...



While an unsuspecting Ryder waits outside the Diner for Chloe, someone creeps-up behind him, pulls a hood over his head and drags the terrified birthday boy off...



Is a kidnapping all part of Theo's plan?



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is in mixed emotions after discovering the news that Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) could soon be leaving Summer Bay when his medical unit relocates further down the coast.



Although romance has begun to blossom between restaurant boss Mackenzie and paramedic Logan, somehow she can't bring herself to ask him to stick around.



What's going on?



Infact, she practically starts packing Logan's bags for him!



Family friend Bella thinks it's really weird that Mackenzie isn't fighting to hold onto her new man.



When Logan arrives at Salt, it looks like the time has come for the short-lived couple to say goodbye...



WHY is Mackenzie afraid of falling for Logan?



Will she really just sit back while Logan leaves her life for good?

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) has finally finished her painting for the upcoming charity fundraiser at Salt.



Now it's time to find out just how successful the online art auction has been...

