'Home and Away' spoilers: Ryder Jackson is BURIED ALIVE!

Have the fellas taken their video pranks too far when Ryder Jackson agrees to be buried alive on Home and Away?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are trying to come up with another EPIC money-making video stunt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) warns the fellas to ditch their video venture before it becomes dangerous.



But the boys have some BIG money-making on their minds!



While visiting family relative, Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) in hospital, Ryder sees a leaflet about a coffin company.



Suddenly he has an idea of how he can become the star of his own macabre show.



Theo is super-excited when Ryder agrees to be buried alive!



If he manages to stay underground for five hours, he will win the challenge.



What could possibly go WRONG?

Tane and Felicity escape for a break in the countryside on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is on the verge of doing another runner from Summer Bay.



She's been thrown into a spin after finally discovering the truth about her dad, Anthony's death by suicide years earlier.



Felicity's boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is determined to stop her from spiralling again.



So if she's going to run away from her troubles, he offers to hit the road with her!



Tane knows of a countryside getaway where they can spend the night.



Will an escape from Summer Bay be enough to help Felicity deal with her demons?

Chloe is confronted by her dad Matthew on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has been avoiding her dad, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny), since discovering the terrible truth about him.



But Matthew tracks Chloe down at the Diner and demands to know why she is suddenly keeping her distance.



Matthew reels when Chloe warns him that she now knows the truth about the sexual assault.



Matthew attempts to tell a very different story.



Will he start to sway Chloe back on side again?

Is Martha starting to have doubts about the kidney transplant on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It's all systems go at Northern Districts Hospital now that Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has decided to donate a kidney to save the life of her mum, Martha.



There is an open slot for the surgery tomorrow!



Roo is excited about her life-changing decision and what it means for the Stewart family.



But is Martha starting to have second thoughts?

