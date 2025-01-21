Home and Away spoilers: Someone comes back from the DEAD!
Airs Friday 31 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) is reeling from the discovery that his mum, Kaia (Akina Edmonds), is still alive on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Perri has always believed that his mum left the family years earlier and was DEAD!
After making an unexpected appearance, Kaia gives her testimony in court and reveals the terrible truth about her marriage to abusive husband, Carl, and the REAL reason she had to abandon her son Perri all those years ago...
But will Kaia's testimony be enough to convince the jury that Perri acted in self-defence against Carl when he believed his life was in danger?
Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is ready to forgive her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), over the past.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Abigail is excited about cooking a family lunch and spending some quality time with Eden and their big brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).
However, Abigail remains unaware that Eden has crossed a line by secretly hooking-up with Abigail's therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar)!
Eden feels guilty when she discovers Abigail wants to make peace and has invited her to join in with the family lunch.
But when Abigail gives Eden a heartfelt letter she has written about their relationship, will Eden's guilty conscience get the better of her?
Will Eden reveal her dirty little secret and risk another massive family fallout?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
