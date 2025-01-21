Home and Away spoilers: Someone comes back from the DEAD!

Perri is left reeling after an unexpected blast-from-the-past during his murder trial on Home and Away...

Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) is reeling from the discovery that his mum, Kaia (Akina Edmonds), is still alive on Home and Away!



Perri has always believed that his mum left the family years earlier and was DEAD!



After making an unexpected appearance, Kaia gives her testimony in court and reveals the terrible truth about her marriage to abusive husband, Carl, and the REAL reason she had to abandon her son Perri all those years ago...



But will Kaia's testimony be enough to convince the jury that Perri acted in self-defence against Carl when he believed his life was in danger?

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is ready to forgive her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), over the past.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Abigail is excited about cooking a family lunch and spending some quality time with Eden and their big brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).



However, Abigail remains unaware that Eden has crossed a line by secretly hooking-up with Abigail's therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar)!



Eden feels guilty when she discovers Abigail wants to make peace and has invited her to join in with the family lunch.



But when Abigail gives Eden a heartfelt letter she has written about their relationship, will Eden's guilty conscience get the better of her?



Will Eden reveal her dirty little secret and risk another massive family fallout?

