'Home and Away' spoilers: Tane Parata still suspects Felicity

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) remains suspicious that Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is the MYSTERY admirer who has been sending him red roses and leaving him cryptic notes on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity still denies all knowledge.



However, when Tane hears how Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) was followed to her car last night, he immediately suspects it was Felicity.



Felicity somehow keeps popping-up, despite her and Tane's short-lived fling.



And she was not impressed when restaurant boss Mackenzie booted her out of Salt.



Felicity is mortified after angry Tane confronts her in the Suf Club and publicly reprimands her for her behaviour!



Felicity still swears her innocence despite Tane's accusations.



But if Felicity isn't Tane's mystery admirer... then WHO is?



Later that day, Tane finds another red rose left on his beach towel...



Creepy!



Are things getting back on track between Ziggy and Dean on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has made it clear that she is sticking around to see Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) get back on his feet after the car crash.



Even if he is proving to be a nightmare houseguest at the Astoni farmhouse!



Dean keeps trying to rock the boat by asking for details about Ziggy's break-up with boyfriend Tane.



Ziggy has so-far avoided talking too much about the troubled end to her relationship with Tane.



Instead, she and Dean enjoy a dinner-date at home together.



And it FINALLY looks like these two are back in a good place again.



Let's hope it lasts!

Logan has some bad news for Mackenzie on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Just as something special is blossoming between Mackenzie and doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), he has some BAD news for her.



Logan takes a phonecall and learns his medical unit is moving far down the coast.



It looks like he's got no choice but to move away from Summer Bay!



WHERE does this leave Mackenzie and Logan?



Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR