Home and Away spoilers: Tane's youth program brings TROUBLE!

It all KICKS OFF when Tane launches his new youth program at the Surf Club on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is excited to be finally launching his youth program down at the Surf Club on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Assisted by his social worker friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), Tane hopes the program will help young offenders change their lives for the better.

But when Tane and Harper meet the participants for the youth program, they quickly discover they've got a BIG challenge on their hands!



One of the lads tries to hit on Harper and then gets into a fight with one of the other boys.



Tane attempts to break-up the fight...



Have Surf Club manager John Palmer's (Shane Withington) original concerns about troublesome teenagers running WILD about the place come true?



Watch out for the first appearance of a new character, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), who joins the youth program and seeks advice about self-defence from Tane.

New character Perri makes his first appearance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's been over a year since Dean Thompson left Summer Bay with his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, and their baby daughter, Izzy, and moved to Queensland.



So Dean's sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is pleased when she gets a phonecall from him.

However, she's in for a surprise when Dean says he's coming for a visit!



Suddenly, Mackenzie is thrown into a spin...



She still hasn't told Dean about her affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), and that they are now living together.



And knowing ex-River Boy Dean, he might not take a liking to the new man in Mackenzie's life!

Is Mackenzie's brother Dean making a return to Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is feeling guilty about trying to set-up ex-couple, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



But little does she know, Remi and Bree are plotting payback!

After Kirby comes grovelling with an apology, she is unaware that Remi and Bree are keeping a BIG secret of their own...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5