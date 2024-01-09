Home and Away spoilers: The Lyrik reunion is officially ON!

Kirby is officially back together with Lyrik on Home and Away!

Lyrik are officially back, back... BACK on Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The band fell apart after singer/songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), QUIT.



But now that Kirby has finally managed to negotiate a way out of her solo music recording contract, she is free to rejoin Lyrik again!



The band are relieved that a deal has been done with record label executive, Forrest Duke, and they are now free to perform their songs again in public.



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) decides it's time for Lyrik to put on that gig they previously talked about.



And Remi has an idea of exactly WHERE they should perform their comeback gig.



WHAT is Remi's plan?

Lyrik are officially reunited on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) hope they can finally put the nightmare of doomsday cult, Vita Nova, behind them.



While Justin recovers in hospital, Leah feels happy that she is now engaged to the man she loves.



However, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is concerned when he notices there is no Police protection for Justin as a precaution.



Cash checks in with Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



But Rose warns him to keep out of her case.



Cash is still suspended from his job and should leave the Police protocols to Rose!



But it seems Cash is right to worry.



As Justin's nearest and dearest remain unaware that a shifty new hospital orderly, Jordan, could be plotting something sinister...

Mystery man Jordan has a vendetta against Justin on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The plans for Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) long service presentation at the Surf Club are thrown into turmoil.



Alf suddenly announces that he's heading back to Merimbula to visit his wife, Martha.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is assigned with a mission to convince Alf to stick around in Sunmer Bay until AFTER the presentation.



But can Marilyn find a way to convince Alf to stay without getting him suspicious about the SECRET celebration plans?

Can Marilyn trick Mr Stewart on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5