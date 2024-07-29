Home and Away spoilers: The RIVER BOYS return!
Airs Friday 9 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) is out for PAYBACK on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surf board shop boss wants to settle the score with the criminal Allen family, after they left his brother Iluka (Dion Williams) for DEAD on a roadside.
Iluka made an enemy of Gordie Allen (Brendan McClelland) and his siblings, Nat (Claire Lovering) and Campbell (John Harding), after he stole $8,000 from them.
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
So Mali puts in a call to his old buddy Dean Thompson... who puts him in touch with the infamous River Boys gang!
Mali needs some back-up as he prepares to get even with the Allen family...
Under the watchful eye of surfie gang members Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin) and David "Dingo" Lewis, Mali lets loose on his enemies...
Meanwhile, Mali's girlfriend, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is shocked when she receives a phonecall about what's going down between Mali and the Allen family.
Will Rose and her team arrive on the scene in time to prevent the fight turning FATAL?
Elsewhere in the Bay, there's tension between Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) and her boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
Xander refuses to believe Dana's claims that "terminally-ill" Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo) is a con-artist.
So Dana decides to take matters into her own hands and confront Bronte directly with her suspicions!
WHAT will Bronte do when she realises Dana could EXPOSE her whole scam?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
