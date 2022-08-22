Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos auditions to join Lyrik!

It all goes a bit like The X Factor on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), when Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) auditions to join rock band, Lyrik!



The band are down on their luck, now that lead singer, Bob Forsyth, has QUIT!



The thing is, Lyrik have already committed to playing another gig to help boost business at local restaurant, Salt.



So now they need to find a NEW lead singer... and fast!



Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), who co-owns Salt, hits the ground running and advertises to hold open auditions for a replacement singer at the restaurant.



Unfortunately, Summer Bay is not exactly full of undiscovered musical talent!



Band members, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) start to fear for the future of the group.



However, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) may have an unexpected ace card up her sleeve...



She invites local garage mechanic, Theo, to audition!



Theo and Kirby have already connected over their love of music and singing.



But when Theo walks into the auditions at Salt, will he have what it takes to impress the band?



A star is born? Theo auditions to join Lyrik on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, down at the garage, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) clashes with her boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Ziggy has taken over supervising Theo's apprenticeship at the garage, after THAT whole messy business when Justin almost got Theo kicked-off his TAFE course for cheating on an assignment.



But, she's not happy when Justin encourages Theo to skip valuable studying time to go and audition for Lyrik.



WHERE is Theo gonna find the time to study for his mechanical apprenticeship... and be a rock 'n roll star?

Ziggy is worried about Theo's commitment to his apprenticeship on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5