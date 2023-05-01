Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos confronts Ava...
Airs Friday 12 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has found his reputation on the line again because of obsessed teenager, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
In a fit of rage, Ava sent Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), some suggestive photos she snapped while alone in Theo's bedroom at the Morgan house.
Theo is afraid folks, including Ava's dad Justin Morgan (James Stewart), could get the WRONG idea about the photos.
However, Justin is struggling to handle Ava's behaviour.
So he turns to Theo for help.
Is this a good idea, since Ava is still living in a fantasy world, thinking she and Theo will get together?
Justin hopes Theo can get through to Ava and set the record straight.
But Ava is still out-of-control.
After secretly trashing Kirby's house in a jealous rage, she gets into an argument with Theo and then hitches a lift with a mystery man in a van!
Justin is horrified when he discovers his daughter has disappeared and could be in terrible DANGER...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is worried when he finds Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) in a depressed slump.
Mali discovers that Mackenzie's terminally-ill boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), has unexpectedly done a disappearing act!
All Gabe has left is a goodbye note.
Is history repeating itself?
Has Gabe abandoned Makenzie again, like he did when he broke-off their previous engagement?
Mali promised Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson, he would be there for her when Dean left Summer Bay.
So can Mali be the supportive friend that Mackenzie needs while she reels from Gabe's betrayal?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
