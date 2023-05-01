Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos confronts Ava...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has found his reputation on the line again because of obsessed teenager, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In a fit of rage, Ava sent Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), some suggestive photos she snapped while alone in Theo's bedroom at the Morgan house.



Theo is afraid folks, including Ava's dad Justin Morgan (James Stewart), could get the WRONG idea about the photos.



However, Justin is struggling to handle Ava's behaviour.



So he turns to Theo for help.



Is this a good idea, since Ava is still living in a fantasy world, thinking she and Theo will get together?



Justin hopes Theo can get through to Ava and set the record straight.



But Ava is still out-of-control.



After secretly trashing Kirby's house in a jealous rage, she gets into an argument with Theo and then hitches a lift with a mystery man in a van!



Justin is horrified when he discovers his daughter has disappeared and could be in terrible DANGER...

Theo tries to get through to Ava about her obsessive behaviour on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is worried when he finds Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) in a depressed slump.



Mali discovers that Mackenzie's terminally-ill boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), has unexpectedly done a disappearing act!



All Gabe has left is a goodbye note.



Is history repeating itself?



Has Gabe abandoned Makenzie again, like he did when he broke-off their previous engagement?



Mali promised Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson, he would be there for her when Dean left Summer Bay.



So can Mali be the supportive friend that Mackenzie needs while she reels from Gabe's betrayal?

Mackenzie is heartbroken that Gabe has abandoned her... again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5