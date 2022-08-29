Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos gets a HEARTBREAKING phonecall...

Everyone is buzzing about Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) after his debut as the new lead singer of Lyrik on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Theo can't enjoy his new rock star status since his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson, is still MIA from Summer Bay.



Theo still thinks that Chloe has temporarily gone to visit her mum, Mia, in New Zealand.



But little does he know that Chloe has had to flee the Bay for her own safety because of the threat from the biker gang who have been menacing the Parata family.



Theo gets defensive when his bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), jumps to the conclusion that Chloe has walked out on him.



A bit like what just happened to Kirby, who got dumped by the band's former lead singer, Bob Forsyth!



Unfortunately, Theo's in for HEARTBREAK when he finally receives a phonecall from Chloe.



She's not returning to Summer Bay and is breaking-up with him!



Can Kirby find a way to help Theo through his heartbreak?

Kirby supports Theo after he gets DUMPED by girlfriend Chloe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is taking steps for his mental health, after recently reaching breaking point during his stressful job as a paramedic.



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is on hand to help Xander, when he begins his training at Summer Bay Fit.



Xander has never set foot in a gym before and definitely needs some guidance!



But Cash is also the bearer of bad news...



Xander's half-sister and Cash's now ex-girlfriend, Jasmine, has decided not to return to Summer Bay and is staying on in the countryside with her in-laws, Ian and Wendy Shaw.



Xander is in disbelief over Jasmine's behaviour.



Determined to get some definitive answers, Cash decides he's going to confront Jasmine face-to-face...

Cash breaks the news about Jasmine to her brother Xander on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5