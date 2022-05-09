Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos PUNCHES his dad!

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans ) is on edge over his dad Dimitri's (one-time Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco) unexpected arrival in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) remain unaware of the REAL reason that Theo doesn't want anything to do with Dimitri.



However, Theo has previously confided in Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) about the violent abuse he suffered at the hands of his dad.



So when John unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Dimitri, he is not impressed.



Dimitri senses John's unfriendly reaction and decides to find out what's going on.



Dimitri offers to buy John a beer, while fishing for information.



The visiting businessman starts to suspect that Theo has been bad mouthing him to John.



It all starts to kick-off when Leah and Justin get involved.



But it's all too much for Theo, who lashes out and punches Dimitri in the face!



Will the terrible truth finally be revealed?



Chloe Anderson's (Sam Barrett) manipulative behaviour continues.



But it looks like Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is onto her after noticing Chloe's possessive behaviour around her friend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Bella feels like she's to blame for Chloe and Theo's hook-up.



So she warns Theo to back-off from vulnerable Chloe, who is still grieving over the death of her stepdad, Ari Parata.



Chloe plays along, wanting to keep Bella onside.



But the hot/cold treatment leaves Theo very confused!



Chloe falsely claims it was a mistake for them to sleep together.



But Chloe is clearly torn over pushing Theo away...



Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is on a mission to help Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) find some purpose in her life.



Marilyn feels a bit taken aback as Roo makes Marilyn her latest project!



But could it be that Roo needs to shake things up and keep busy just as much as Marilyn?



