Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos PUNCHES his dad!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 16 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans ) is on edge over his dad Dimitri's (one-time Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco) unexpected arrival in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) remain unaware of the REAL reason that Theo doesn't want anything to do with Dimitri.
However, Theo has previously confided in Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) about the violent abuse he suffered at the hands of his dad.
So when John unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Dimitri, he is not impressed.
Dimitri senses John's unfriendly reaction and decides to find out what's going on.
Dimitri offers to buy John a beer, while fishing for information.
The visiting businessman starts to suspect that Theo has been bad mouthing him to John.
It all starts to kick-off when Leah and Justin get involved.
But it's all too much for Theo, who lashes out and punches Dimitri in the face!
Will the terrible truth finally be revealed?
Chloe Anderson's (Sam Barrett) manipulative behaviour continues.
But it looks like Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is onto her after noticing Chloe's possessive behaviour around her friend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).
Bella feels like she's to blame for Chloe and Theo's hook-up.
So she warns Theo to back-off from vulnerable Chloe, who is still grieving over the death of her stepdad, Ari Parata.
Chloe plays along, wanting to keep Bella onside.
But the hot/cold treatment leaves Theo very confused!
Chloe falsely claims it was a mistake for them to sleep together.
But Chloe is clearly torn over pushing Theo away...
Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is on a mission to help Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) find some purpose in her life.
Marilyn feels a bit taken aback as Roo makes Marilyn her latest project!
But could it be that Roo needs to shake things up and keep busy just as much as Marilyn?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
