Home and Away spoilers: There's a BUSINESS BACKLASH against Justin Morgan!
Airs Friday 13 January 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) feels the heat on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Justin insists that his decision to cut pregnant Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) working hours at the garage is compassionate, not discriminatory.
But Ziggy does not see it that way and believes she is getting punished for being pregnant!
To make matters worse, garage boss Justin starts getting more angry phonecalls from disgruntled customers.
Summer Bay Autos is not open again, as Ziggy hasn't shown-up for work, assuming her slashed hours are effective IMMEDIATELY!
Ziggy's protective boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), accuses Justin of mismanaging his time between running the garage and being Lyrik's band manager.
Now he wants to blame Ziggy for what's happening?
Feeling the backlash, a frustrated Justin takes his anger and frustration out on an unfortunate John Palmer (Shane Withington)!
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is reeling from the news that her husband, Jacob (Alex Williams), has decided to QUIT his job and stay in Summer Bay!
How will she escape from her abusive marriage now?
Bree tries to stall Jacob's full-time move to the Bay.
Does he really want to sacrifice his career, since there are no suitable jobs for Jacob in the area.
Bree suggests Jacob stays at his interstate job for another 3 months, giving them time to work out the next move.
But will Jacob go for the idea?
Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), are in the middle of a competitive game of pool at the Surf Club, when Rose notices a woman checking out Xander.
To make the game more interesting, Rose proposes a wager:
If she wins, Xander asks out his MYSTERY admirer.
If he wins, Rose will ask out a guy on her dating app.
The game is ON!
WHO will be going out on a date?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
