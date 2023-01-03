Home and Away spoilers: There's a BUSINESS BACKLASH against Justin Morgan!

Justin Morgan experiences the fallout after his disagreement with Ziggy on Home and Away!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) feels the heat on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Justin insists that his decision to cut pregnant Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) working hours at the garage is compassionate, not discriminatory.



But Ziggy does not see it that way and believes she is getting punished for being pregnant!



To make matters worse, garage boss Justin starts getting more angry phonecalls from disgruntled customers.



Summer Bay Autos is not open again, as Ziggy hasn't shown-up for work, assuming her slashed hours are effective IMMEDIATELY!



Ziggy's protective boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), accuses Justin of mismanaging his time between running the garage and being Lyrik's band manager.



Now he wants to blame Ziggy for what's happening?



Feeling the backlash, a frustrated Justin takes his anger and frustration out on an unfortunate John Palmer (Shane Withington)!

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is reeling from the news that her husband, Jacob (Alex Williams), has decided to QUIT his job and stay in Summer Bay!



How will she escape from her abusive marriage now?



Bree tries to stall Jacob's full-time move to the Bay.



Does he really want to sacrifice his career, since there are no suitable jobs for Jacob in the area.



Bree suggests Jacob stays at his interstate job for another 3 months, giving them time to work out the next move.



But will Jacob go for the idea?

Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), are in the middle of a competitive game of pool at the Surf Club, when Rose notices a woman checking out Xander.



To make the game more interesting, Rose proposes a wager:



If she wins, Xander asks out his MYSTERY admirer.



If he wins, Rose will ask out a guy on her dating app.



The game is ON!



WHO will be going out on a date?

