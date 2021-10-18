'Home and Away' spoilers: Tori Morgan job SURPRISE!

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is looking ahead to starting a new life in London once she and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are married on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tori has applied for a job at a London hospital.



Though her brother Justin (James Stewart) secretly doesn't think she'll get the job and so might reconsider moving to the other side of the world!



Tori is determined to be prepared for her video interview with the hospital panel.



However, when doctor Christian returns home after an emergency call-out, he is surprised to find his fiancee Tori still dressed in her robe enjoying a leisurely breakfast with Justin and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Wait, isn't Tori's interview due to start in a just a few minutes?



To Tori's horror, she suddenly realises she's got the time difference between the UK and Oz mixed-up.



Just then, a video call comes in from the interview panel!



WHAT will Tori do!

Jasmine is about to sell the gym to Mia and Ari on Home and Away... Or is she? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is excited at the thought of starting her future plans by selling the gym to current gym manager Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her fella Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).



But little does Jasmine know, that Mia and Ari are planning to buy Summer Bay Fit using stolen money from an armed robbery!



Ari seriously wants to pull the plug on the deal, since he previously served time in prison for that same armed robbery.



With his criminal past being stirred-up again, Ari is not sure he can sign the contract to buy the business.



Mia starts to see how her actions have affected Ari.



Even though it's her dream to buy the business, will Mia face-up to the truth about the stolen money and tell Jasmine they are pulling out of the deal?

Nikau tries to reignite Bella's passion for photography on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) tries to convince his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to start her photography again.



But Bella's passion for photography was ruined after all the heartbreak that happened between her and Nikau.



She's not willing to relive the bad memories by picking-up a camera again.



Will Bella and Nikau ever be able to get past what happened?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR