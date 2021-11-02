'Home and Away' spoilers: Wedding day DISASTER for Tori Morgan?

Tori Morgan is alarmed as guests start dropping out for her BIG day on Home and Away...

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and her fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) have had to bring their wedding plans forward on Home and Away (1.15pm - see out TV Guide for listings).



Tori has been asked to start her new hospital job in London almost immediately.



So now it's all systems go to pull off the BIG day before the couple and Tori's daughter Grace depart Summer Bay.



However, it looks like there's gonna be a LAST-MINUTE hitch before Tori can get hitched.



Tori's brother Justin (James Stewart) is in a sulk about her departure and has already refused to walk her down the aisle in the backyard of the Morgan house.



And on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tori gets word that her brother Brody and half-sister Raffy can't make the wedding either!



Christian tries to assure Tori that the THREE most important people will definitely be there.



But downhearted Tori is having trouble imagining what this wedding will look like with so many of her nearest and dearest unable to attend.

Jasmine is feeling worse for wear the morning after the night before on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It's the morning after the night before and a hungover Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is feeling mortified at her drunken attempts to seduce boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



She remembers policeman Cash being nothing but a gentleman while she was impossibly drunk.



But Jasmine knows she needs to win back Cash's respect after her boozy behaviour.



To make matters worse, Jasmine knows it's only a matter of time before her baby stepdaughter Grace leaves Summer Bay for a new life in London with mum Tori and her husband-to-be Christian.



Can Jasmine face going to the couple's wedding knowing it means saying goodbye to such a big part of her life?

Bella discovers Nikau is still a hit with other ladies on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is slowly getting back into a good place with Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Nikau has taken over the running of the Board Shop and Dean's surf school while Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) recovers from that near-fatal car crash.



However, Bella is reminded of the past when a couple of girls recognise Nikau from social media and his short-lived modelling career.



The gals ask for a photo with Nikau, leaving Bella feeling both jealous and nervous...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR