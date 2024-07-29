Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Eden's new job?

There's nothing much happening for Lyrik at the moment on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



With no new gigs booked for the band, Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) tells her bandmates it's time to get their acts together and find alternate employment.



Kirby is already working at the surf board shop with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



But bandmates Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) just seem to be sitting around doing nothing!



After the electricity goes out at the band's share house due to an unpaid bill, Eden decides to get her act together.



Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) says there's still a job going at Salt if Eden wants it.



But of course, it will mean Eden has to work alongside her brother Levi's (Tristan Gorey) lover, Mackenzie!



Will Eden swallow her pride and accept the job to help pay the bills?

Is Eden prepared to work alongside Mackenzie at Salt on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) can't understand why social worker friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), wants to withdraw from helping him get the youth program off the ground.



But gym boss Tane is left reeling when Harper admits she has developed feelings for him since their one-night stand!



Tane already made it clear that he only wants to be just good friends.



So where does that leave Harper and Tane's friendship now?



And without Harper on board, Tane has much less of a chance to convince stubborn Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), to green light his plan for helping troubled teenagers...

Tane discovers the truth about Harper's feelings for him on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) apologises to Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) over the way she has handled the situation with the lawsuits against the Diner.



It looks like their friendship is back on track.



But maybe not for long...



When the results of the health and safety report into the contaminated water supply are revealed, the ladies discover they will be liable to pay the FULL costs if the lawsuits against them are successful...

There's more bad news for Irene after the contaminated water drama on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

