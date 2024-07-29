Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Eden's new job?
Airs Wednesday 7 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's nothing much happening for Lyrik at the moment on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
With no new gigs booked for the band, Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) tells her bandmates it's time to get their acts together and find alternate employment.
Kirby is already working at the surf board shop with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
But bandmates Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) just seem to be sitting around doing nothing!
After the electricity goes out at the band's share house due to an unpaid bill, Eden decides to get her act together.
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) says there's still a job going at Salt if Eden wants it.
But of course, it will mean Eden has to work alongside her brother Levi's (Tristan Gorey) lover, Mackenzie!
Will Eden swallow her pride and accept the job to help pay the bills?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) can't understand why social worker friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), wants to withdraw from helping him get the youth program off the ground.
But gym boss Tane is left reeling when Harper admits she has developed feelings for him since their one-night stand!
Tane already made it clear that he only wants to be just good friends.
So where does that leave Harper and Tane's friendship now?
And without Harper on board, Tane has much less of a chance to convince stubborn Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), to green light his plan for helping troubled teenagers...
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) apologises to Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) over the way she has handled the situation with the lawsuits against the Diner.
It looks like their friendship is back on track.
But maybe not for long...
When the results of the health and safety report into the contaminated water supply are revealed, the ladies discover they will be liable to pay the FULL costs if the lawsuits against them are successful...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.