Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Roo's BIG decision?

Roo is ready to become an emergency foster carer on Home and Away.

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) reaches a lifechanging decision on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Roo was recently ready to step-up and become an emergency foster carer for Poppy, the baby found abandoned on the beach by Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



However, Poppy's mum Sonia eventually came forward and the situation was sorted.



But it has got Roo to thinking...



Roo makes a BIG announcement.



She has decided to become an official emergency foster carer.



She wants to open-up Summer Bay House to children in need, just like the old days when foster parents Tom and Pippa Fletcher first moved to town!



However, Roo doesn't exactly get a positive reaction from her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher).



Has Alf got a reason to DISAPPROVE of Roo's plans?

Why doesn't Alf support Roo's decision on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is down the beach with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) when Theo's ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) approaches.



Theo tries to make a quick getaway.



He's not yet ready to share the news that he wants to take a break from Lyrik to focus on his mental health.



But band manager Justin reckons Theo's bandmates should find out sooner rather than later.



So he calls an EMERGENCY meeting.



How will Kirby, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) react to the news that they'll soon be one man down?

Justin calls an emergency meeting over Theo's decision to leave the band on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) catches-up with ex-boyfriend, Remi.



She wants to make it clear that she has no problem with the fact that he is now seeing actress Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).



Remi feels bad about the way Bree found out about his new romance.



But is pleased they can have a civil conversation about it.



However, when Bree talks over her love life with friend Kirby later on, does she actually have conflicting feelings about Remi moving on after their break-up?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5