Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Sienna Blake up to now?

Model agency boss Sienna Blake continues to stir-up trouble between Nikau and his girlfriend Bella on Home and Away...

Sienna Blake (played by Rose Riley) currently has the upper hand with Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The scheming model agency boss is BLACKMAILING Nikau to do as instructed.



Or else Sienna will tell Nikau's girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) all about THAT night they spent together at Sienna's luxury apartment in the city!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sienna appears to be scheming again when she invites Bella (who she really doesn't like) to be the photographer for a streetwear photoshoot.



Despite her dislike for Sienna, Bella finds the offer hard to refuse.



But Nikau is worried and knows that Sienna is playing some kind of game.



To make matters worse, model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald), who is starting to feel sidelined by all the fuss being made about Nikau, casually drops the bombshell that she knows all about Nikau and Sienna sleeping together!



How much longer will Nikau's dirty little secret stay under wraps?

Nikau reels when he discovers Allegra knows he slept with their model agency boss Sienna on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) refuses to believe Justin Morgan (James Stewart) had anything to do with Susie McAllister's murder.



John and builder Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) go to the police station to tell Detective Amy Peters (Lisa Flanagan) and Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) that made a mistake with Justin.



Amy starts to draw lines between all the suspects in the investigation.



Very soon both Amy and Cash realise they have a new prime suspect in Susie's murder.



But WHO is it?

Could builder Stephen be a suspect in Susie's murder on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) continues to make himself busy while off work.



But he soon starts to realise it might be time for a NEW direction.



How will Ari's partner Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) react when Ari reveals he wants to start his own construction company?

Will Mia and Chloe be impressed by Ari's plans for the future on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR