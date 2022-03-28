Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Ari Parata?

There's a life and death situation for Ari Parata after he is rushed to hospital on Home and Away...

Things are not looking good for Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Ari has been rushed to hospital in all kinds of pain.



Ari's family is thrilled to see him again but they wish it was under happier circumstances.



Hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) examines Ari and eventually diagnoses that his appendix is in a bad way and needs to be removed.



Ari will need to recover in hospital after the surgery.



So on the plus side, it means the Parata family can visit him regularly.



Ari's fiancee, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is even hopeful this might mean that Ari's sentencing is delayed.



However, the situation soon takes a TERRIBLE turn when Logan reveals things are worse than they thought.



Ari has cancer of the appendix, and tumours have spread throughout his abdomen already!



The Parata family are left in SHOCK.



Ari was facing a possible prison sentence, but now he is facing DEATH...

Will Ryder and Alf bring an end to their feud on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) remain worried about Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).



Ryder has moved out of the Stewart house and into a caravan, after the Stewart family fallout over his and Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) dangerous video pranks.



Ryder is fed-up with Alf's grumpy behaviour and is keen to carry on with his newfound independence.



However, Roo is particularly worried since Ryder has been having panic attacks after he almost died while buried alive for his and Theo's final prank.



Ryder tries to avoid Alf and Roo by throwing himself into work behind the bar at Salt.



However, when Roo and Alf seat themselves at the restaurant, Ryder begins to realise they have no intention of going anywhere until the situation is resolved.



Is there a chance that Alf and Ryder will finally make peace?

Dean tries to reason with Karen over Brett on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is determined not to give-up on playing cupid between his mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) and Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane).



But Karen is certainly not making things easy, having thrown Brett's engagement ring back in his face!



Can Dean play mediator to get the couple back on track?

