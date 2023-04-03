Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is wrong with baby Izzy?

Ziggy and Dean are afraid there is a medical EMERGENCY on today's episode of Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is worried there is something seriously wrong with her baby daughter, Izzy, on Home and Away...



At Northern District Hopsital, Ziggy stands her ground and refuses to leave until she has had baby Izzy checked-out by a doctor.



It's not long before Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is on the scene and tries to keep new parents Izzy and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), calm.



Bree decides to run some hospital tests.



But it turns out that Izzy has a temperature, probably caused by a mild case of stomach gastro.



However, Bree's diagnosis doesn't ease Ziggy's anxiety.



The new mum suddenly feels paranoid about keeping germs away from baby Izzy.



Will Ziggy's protective nature go into overdrive?

Bree carries out some hospital tests to find out what's wrong with baby Izzy on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) feels hurt after Rose Delaney's (Kirsty Marillier) hasty exit following their SEXY time at thw Carvan Park.



Rose tries to explain that she's got a few trust issues, since the last guy she got passionate with was baddie biker boy, Tex Wheeler!



Unfortunately, Mali totally mistakes Rose's apology and explanation and jumps to the conclusion she has DUMPED him!



Will Mali and Rose ever manage to properly get it together?

Mali thinks Rose has DUMPED him on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Disaster strikes when Gabe Miller (Akos Armont) gets hit on the head by a surfboard down at the beach.



At the hospital, Bree checks Gabe for any signs of a concussion.



But when Bree asks about Gabe's medical history, he makes a SHOCK disclosure...



WHAT is it?



And why hasn't Gabe told Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) after recently rekindling their romance?

Gabe gets some alarming news at the hospital on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

