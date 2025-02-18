Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Harper's unborn baby?
Airs Friday 28 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's time for pregnant Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) to have her next ultrasound on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper has been feeling a bit down-in-the-dumps about the state of her relationship with baby daddy, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
So she brings her nurse sister Dana (Ally Harris) along for the hospital appointment to boost her spirits.
Things are going smoothly, when suddenly the technician sees something onscreen that makes her excuse herself to consult a doctor...
Dana eavesdrops on a phone call to the doctor and is shocked to discover something serious is going on...
Meanwhile, doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is off celebrating his one-year anniversary with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Suddenly, he gets an EMERGENCY phone call summoning him back to Northern District Hospital.
At the hospital, Levi must be the bearer of some bad news to Harper and Tane about their unborn baby...
The fight to save the Bait Shop continues!
With funding in place, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) team-up to tackle the rebuild of Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) business.
However, will it be a case of too many cooks?
It's not long before there are personality clashes and things become a lot more chaotic than expected!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
