Home and Away spoilers: WHO bursts Rose and Mali's LOVE BUBBLE?

Mackenzie is back... and she's not happy with Rose and Mali on today's episode of Home and Away!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) and her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), are back in their love bubble on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple's relationship was previously rocked by the arrival of Mali's one-time wife-to-be, Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown).



But finally the three have reached an understanding.



Zara has agreed to back-off and Mali has agreed to let her stay on at the farmhouse while his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is out of town.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie arrives home and is shocked to find Zara in her kitchen!



WHO is this stranger?



And what is she doing at the farmhouse?



Mali has some serious explaining to do!



And Rose is not happy when she realises Zara's ongoing presence in Summer Bay is still having an impact on her relationship with Mali.

After hearing the news that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is heading back to the Bay earlier than they thought, John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) get busy with the planning for Alf's presentation at the Surf Club.



But for Irene, it's a welcome distraction as she awaits the day of her sentencing over harbouring fugitive Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) in her home.



As the threat if jail time looms large, John is alarmed when he discovers Irene hasn't yet spoken to her lawyer!



Has Irene already given-up and accepted her fate?

Has Irene convinced herself that she is going to prison on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Irene's lodger, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), is also facing charges.



Her lawyer has advised Harper to keep her distance from Irene in the meantime.

But it's all a bit awkward since they are living under the same roof.



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) advises Harper to follow her lawyer's advice.



But can Harper continue to bring herself to freeze-out her friend, after everything that Irene has done for the Matheson sisters?

Will Harper follow legal advice to keep her distance from Irene on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5