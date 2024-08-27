Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Remi and Bree?

Remi and Bree's SECRET reunion is rumbled by someone on Home and Away!

So far, Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) have managed to keep it a secret that they are back together on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, it looks like the couple are found out!



But by WHO?



Remi and Bree continue to spin lies so they can fool their friends and secretly sneak off to spend some SEXY time together.



However, while they are enjoying time together in bed, SOMEONE stops by the band share house.



Despite Remi's best efforts to send their guest packing, the game is up!



How much longer will Remi and Bree's secret stay under wraps from everyone else?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) continues to clash with his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) over her new boyfriend, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin).



Cash is certain it can only mean TROUBLE if Felicity continues to date the River Boy leader.



Especially as copper Cash is now certain that the River Boys gang had something to do with the murder of a Police officer from Mangrove River Police Station...

Cash confronts Rory on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts's (Lynne McGranger) friends are unaware that she has fallen off the wagon.



So when Irene joins Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) to sit down for an interview with a journalist from The Coastal News, Leah is in for a SHOCK!



Irene goes on an unexpected ramble about being a born loser and the perfect victim!



She believes she can only blame herself for being such an easy target for con woman, Bronte Langford.



This is NOT the story that Leah wanted to tell when she arranged the interview!



Alarmed by Irene's behaviour, John Palmer (Shane Withington) decides to investigate with a visit to Irene's beach house.



Will John catch down and out Irene back on the booze?

A drunk Irene reveals ALL during an interview with The Coastal News on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5