Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Cash Newman visit in prison?

Cash Newman confronts baddie biker boy Tex behind bars on today's episode of Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is on a REVENGE mission after discovering WHO was behind the wedding day sabotage on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), and his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), were almost killed after the biker gang tampered with the brakes on the truck bring Felicity to her wedding.



After discovering that HE was the real target, copper Cash decides to visit biker gang leader, Tex Wheeler (returning guest star Lucas Linehan), behind bars...



Cash is suspicious that Tex somehow arranged the sabotage, even though he's under lock and key.



But will Cash get the answers he's looking for when he confronts troublesome Tex?

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is in a state of shock after killing her violent husband, Jacob, in self-defense.



Bree is tormented by the memory of everything that happened between her and Jacob out at the isolated camp site.



Is there anyway back for Bree with lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)?



Remi is over-the-moon with the news that Bree is alive after disappearing from the Bay with Jacob.



But his happiness may be short-lived when Bree pushes Remi away...



Is their short-lived romance already over?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is not happy after discovering the REAL reason that Gabe Miller (Akos Armont) ended their engagement.



Desperate to make amends for allowing himself to be paid-off by Mackenzie's dad, Rick, Gabe offers her a cheque for $50,000!



Will Mackenzie accept the money and give Gabe another chance?

