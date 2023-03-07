Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Cash Newman visit in prison?
Airs Monday 13 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is on a REVENGE mission after discovering WHO was behind the wedding day sabotage on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), and his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), were almost killed after the biker gang tampered with the brakes on the truck bring Felicity to her wedding.
After discovering that HE was the real target, copper Cash decides to visit biker gang leader, Tex Wheeler (returning guest star Lucas Linehan), behind bars...
Cash is suspicious that Tex somehow arranged the sabotage, even though he's under lock and key.
But will Cash get the answers he's looking for when he confronts troublesome Tex?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is in a state of shock after killing her violent husband, Jacob, in self-defense.
Bree is tormented by the memory of everything that happened between her and Jacob out at the isolated camp site.
Is there anyway back for Bree with lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)?
Remi is over-the-moon with the news that Bree is alive after disappearing from the Bay with Jacob.
But his happiness may be short-lived when Bree pushes Remi away...
Is their short-lived romance already over?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is not happy after discovering the REAL reason that Gabe Miller (Akos Armont) ended their engagement.
Desperate to make amends for allowing himself to be paid-off by Mackenzie's dad, Rick, Gabe offers her a cheque for $50,000!
Will Mackenzie accept the money and give Gabe another chance?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
