'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Christian Green rescue?

Christian Green rescues an injured skydiver just before his wedding on Home and Away. But his fiancee Tori wonders why he is so drawn to the mystery patient.

Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) has gone AWOL just before his wedding on Home and Away! (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) sent fiance Christian out to pick up his wedding suit... and now he is nowhere to be found and the clock is ticking!



Little does Tori know, Christian has got involved in the rescue of an injured skydiver, Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy).



Rachel is rushed to Northern District Hospital where Christian goes into lifesaving mode. ICU nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) alerts Tori to the whereabouts of Christian, but when Tori arrives at the hospital to find him, she is left uneasy after witnessing the connection between neurosurgeon Christian and Rachel.



WHY has Christian chosen to remain by Rachel's bedside when he due at his own wedding?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is stressed out and snaps at sister Tori. Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is becoming worried about his erratic behaviour and mental well-being.



Leah is determined to get to the bottom of what's going on with Justin, but he manages to spin another BIG lie to throw her off the scent.

Elsewhere, the scene is set for an EPIC food war!



Restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is determined to put rivals Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) out of business... even if it means playing dirty.



Mac uses a megaphone to lure customers into Salt to sample FREE food. But then crafty Chloe has an idea that will get the customers running from the restaurant!

