Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden Fowler clash with?

Eden Fowler is not happy when she discovers Mercedes plans to stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is not happy when she's woken-up by Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) doing her violin practice on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

There's no love lost between long-time rivals, Eden and Mercedes.



Now that the Battle Of The Bands contest is over, Eden is unsure why Mercedes is still hanging around.



Sure, she helped them make an impact with the audience.



But is Mercedes also hoping to help herself to guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), even though he's dating Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)?



Remi warns Eden and Mercedes to play nice.



But will Eden get to the bottom of why Mercedes is continuing to outstay her welcome?

Is Mercedes planning to become a PERMANENT member of Lyrik on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) continues a downward spiral in the aftermath of her assault.



She has convinced herself that her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), no longer finds her desirable after what happened.



Tane doesn't fail to notice that Felicity is pushing him away.



He fears she could be slipping back into her past self-destructive behaviour...



Meanwhile, Felicity's policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) finds Remi and Mercedes reviewing social media footage from the Battle Of The Bands contest.



Cash wonders if whoever assaulted Felicity might have been caught on camera?

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remains worried about Justin Morgan (James Stewart), who was shot by an arrow while trying to rescue teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson), from the clutches of doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



But both Justin and Leah are determined to keep supporting Andrew in the aftermath of the Police raid on the cult's compound.



Andrew may need to testify against the very people he used to trust.



How will Andrew react when the couple ask him to stay on with them... permanently?

Andrew helped save Justin's life while trapped on the compound on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5