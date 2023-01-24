Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden Fowler confront?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) remains worried now that Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has begun an affair with married woman, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree's violent husband, Jacob, may be out of town working.



But what if he somehow finds out what is going on back in Summer Bay?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi kicks Eden out of their shared house so he can have a romantic night in with Bree.



Eden can't believe that Remi has broken his previous moral code and started something with a married woman.



So she decides to take matters into her own hands and confront Bree directly about the affair...



But is Eden's meddling about to cause a major bust-up between her and Remi?

How will Bree react when Eden confronts her on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is having another meltdown over her upcoming wedding to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



After receiving a box of wedding invites to send-out, the reality of soon becoming a married woman hits Felicity again.



Both Felicity's fiance, Tane, and her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), try to ease her shaky feelings.



But Felicity remains in a panic that they remain unprepared for the Big Day.



Tane tries to help and suggests they accept a generous offer from Cash and Felicity's foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), to pay for the wedding.



Will Felicity swallow her pride and let Gary help?

Gary wants to pay for Felicity and Tane's wedding on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has some good news.



The local golf course will let them use the location for FREE for their charity golf tournament.



It's all going to happen in just TWO weeks time!



Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), is worried whether Roo and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) can pull everything together for the tournament in time.



But the ladies are ON IT!



So now they need to find some local golfing talent.



WHO has got what it takes to compete?

