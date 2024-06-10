Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Felicity jump into bed with?

Is Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) finally ready to move on after the break-up of her marriage to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



For ages, Felicity held onto the hope that she and Tane would get back together.



But that ship definitely seems to have sailed for now...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity gets a harsh reminder that she and Tane are no longer family.



He angrily warns her to BACK-OFF when Felicity tries to put pressure on Tane to accept legal help to represent him in court.



The local gym boss is in BIG trouble after previously snatching abandoned baby Maia (aka Poppy) from Northern District Hospital.



So instead, Felicity enjoys the flirty attention of a MYSTERY man at Salt!



There's some surprising chemistry between Felicity and Marshall (Nic English).



In fact, it's not long before they're back at Felicity's place and heading for the bedroom!



Will Felicity finally take action to move on after Tane?

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and new husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are worried about her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Justin accidentally read the SECRET letter that Theo started writing to his family.



Theo has a whole LOT to process after all the trouble he got into while hanging out with Leah's troubled friend, Valerie Beaumont.



Leah and Justin both reel as Theo reveals how he feels like he does nothing but cause trouble for them.



He thinks he's a total screw-up and has no idea why they put up with him!



Can Leah and Justin find a way to talk Theo down from his troubled place?

Theo attempts to deal with the aftermath of his time with troubled Valerie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

