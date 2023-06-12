Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Kahu Parata FLIRT with?

Kahu Parata (played by Jordi Webber) has already got his sights set on enjoying some romance in Summer Bay on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Kahu, who only recently arrived in town, is impressed after meeting Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Kahu's cousin, Tane (Ethan Browne), warns him to back off and leave Mackenzie alone.



After all, Mackenzie is still dealing with the news that her one-time fiance, Gabe Miller, has passed away from cancer.



But Kahu is not really the kind of guy who likes to be told what to do.



So he ignores Tane's warning and starts some cheeky flirting with Mackenzie!



In her emotional state, Mackenzie surely won't be interested in Kahu?



OR will she??



In the meantime, Tane remains suspicious after his cousin's request for $1500.



Kahu claims the money is to pay his TAFE course fees.



But when Tane calls TAFE to find out Kahu's class timetable, he's alarmed to discover there is nobody enrolled by the name of Kahu Parata!



WHAT has Kahu done with Tane's money?

Will Mackenzie fall for Kahu's charms on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

While Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) struggles to adjust to living with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) makes a worrying discovery...



There is evidence that teenager Andrew was living with a MYSTERY man and that his house is stocked-up to live off grid for months.



But no other identifying documents can be found at the house.



After Leah confesses to family friend, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), that she is getting a bit spooked with Andrew's strange ways, will he soon be sent packing?

Cash has a worrying update about Andrew on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) continues to lie about the situation with Stunning Organics to her friends.



Marilyn pretends the ''meeting'' with the Stunning Organics lawyer has suddenly been postponed.



Then she hurries off to collect yet another delivery of the dodgy skincare products.



Unfortunately for Marilyn, Roo is still hellbent on REVENGE against the company...

Roo wants REVENGE on Stunning Organics after her allergic reaction on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

