Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Mali Hudson ask on a date?

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) could be on the lookout for love on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The cheeky surfer dude is thinking about sticking around in Summer Bay, now that his buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), has asked him to take over the running of the Board Shop.



After Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) catches his eye, overconfident Mali wastes no time in asking her out on a dinner date!



Impressed with Mali's direct approach, Rose agrees to the date.



Although their date gets off to an awkward start, Mali's cheeky humour grows on Rose.



The signs are looking good when the date ends with a goodnight kiss outside Rose's apartment.



However, the morning after the night before, WHY does Mali suddenly seem to have a change of heart after seeing Rose on patrol in her Police uniform?

Rose agrees to go out on a dinner date with Mali on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

With things starting to return to normal after the SHOCK wedding day car collision, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) wants to think about setting another date for him and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) to get married.



However, Tane remains unaware that Felicity is still tormented by traumatic memories of her near-death experience.



And has secretly turned to booze to help battle her demons!



Meanwhile, Felicity's brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), is struggling with the consequences of the crash too.



Cash's ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), remains in hospital after the car collision and now has no memory of their previous relationship.



With a heavy heart, Eden asks Cash to stop visiting her in hospital...

Cash continues to visit Eden in hospital on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is shocked to discover that the Police will not be pursuing charges against her, over the death of her husband, Jacob.



The evidence is conclusive that Bree acted in self-defence when she killed her violent husband.



Can Bree finally move on with her life now that the case is closed?

Bree killed Jacob in self-defence on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5